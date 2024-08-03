Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Amara Raja Energy & Mobility consolidated net profit rises 25.62% in the June 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Aug 03 2024 | 2:32 PM IST
Sales rise 16.69% to Rs 3263.05 crore
Net profit of Amara Raja Energy & Mobility rose 25.62% to Rs 249.12 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 198.31 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 16.69% to Rs 3263.05 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 2796.27 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales3263.052796.27 17 OPM %13.4013.14 -PBDT457.31383.25 19 PBT334.71266.06 26 NP249.12198.31 26
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Paris Olympics 2024 LIVE UPDATES, Day 8: Manu Bhaker finishes at 4th spot; Deepika into the quarters

SBI Q1 net profit rises 0.9% to Rs 17,035 cr, NII up 5.7% at Rs 41,125.5 cr

Broadcast Bill threatens independence of press, curbs free speech: Congress

Severe drought returns to Amazon. And it's happening earlier than expected

SBI Q1 results: Net profit almost flat at Rs 17,035 crore; NPA at 2.21%

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 03 2024 | 2:23 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayParis Olympics 2024 LIVEParliament Season LIVEBank Holiday ListLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayOla Electric IPOOlympics 2024 Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon