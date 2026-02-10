Powergrid Infrastructure Investment Trust consolidated net profit rises 1.25% in the December 2025 quarter
Sales decline 0.90% to Rs 316.73 croreNet profit of Powergrid Infrastructure Investment Trust rose 1.25% to Rs 197.87 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 195.42 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 0.90% to Rs 316.73 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 319.62 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales316.73319.62 -1 OPM %93.8793.86 -PBDT287.13297.93 -4 PBT207.25218.12 -5 NP197.87195.42 1
First Published: Feb 10 2026 | 9:06 AM IST