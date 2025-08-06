Gujarat Gas consolidated net profit declines 0.93% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 13.02% to Rs 3870.89 croreNet profit of Gujarat Gas declined 0.93% to Rs 327.64 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 330.71 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 13.02% to Rs 3870.89 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 4450.30 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales3870.894450.30 -13 OPM %13.4312.04 -PBDT572.17567.32 1 PBT440.74444.23 -1 NP327.64330.71 -1
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content