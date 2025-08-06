Sheela Foam consolidated net profit declines 83.85% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 1.44% to Rs 821.41 croreNet profit of Sheela Foam declined 83.85% to Rs 7.43 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 46.01 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 1.44% to Rs 821.41 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 809.76 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales821.41809.76 1 OPM %9.197.39 -PBDT56.0262.12 -10 PBT9.9022.61 -56 NP7.4346.01 -84
