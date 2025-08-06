Rashi Peripherals consolidated net profit rises 11.07% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 26.13% to Rs 3152.14 croreNet profit of Rashi Peripherals rose 11.07% to Rs 61.32 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 55.21 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 26.13% to Rs 3152.14 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 4267.08 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales3152.144267.08 -26 OPM %3.281.95 -PBDT84.4976.72 10 PBT80.2772.65 10 NP61.3255.21 11
