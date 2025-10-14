Laxmi Goldorna House standalone net profit declines 8.29% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 12.55% to Rs 24.85 croreNet profit of Laxmi Goldorna House declined 8.29% to Rs 3.76 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 4.10 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 12.55% to Rs 24.85 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 22.08 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales24.8522.08 13 OPM %30.2233.15 -PBDT4.595.03 -9 PBT4.544.98 -9 NP3.764.10 -8
