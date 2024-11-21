Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals signs MoU with INEOS Acetyls International, UK

Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals signs MoU with INEOS Acetyls International, UK

Image

Last Updated : Nov 21 2024 | 11:04 AM IST

Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals (GNFC) has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with INEOS Acetyls International, United Kingdom (INEOS) on 20 November 2024.

The MoU is signed to form a 50:50 joint venture company which will carry on the business in relation to construction and operation of world scale acetic acid (AA) plant in India, together with a joint marketing agreement for the sale and distribution of AA, manufactured by the joint venture company in India and such other matters as may be agreed from time to time. The joint venture company agreement will be executed later.

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Market, BSE, NSE, NIfty, Stock Market, investment, Loss, Lost

Nifty PSU Bank index slips 5%; PNB, BOB, Canara, SBI dip up to 7%

Stock Market, BSE, NSE, Nifty, Capital

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex 500 pts lower at 77,050; Nifty at 23,300; Financials, Metal weigh

NTPC Green, Adani Green, IPO, Power sector

​Should you dump Adani Green stock for the NTPC Green IPO? What analysts say

IPO

Why BlackBuck IPO listing rescheduled for November 22: Key reason revealed

Shaktikanta Das, Governor, RBI

LIVE news: Fiscal-monetary coordination key to India's economic resilience, says RBI Governor Das

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 21 2024 | 10:55 AM IST

Explore News

Market LIVELatest News LIVEStocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayGautam Adani Bribery CaseGold-Silver Price TodayExit Poll Maharashtra 2024 LIVEBlackBuck IPO Allotment TodayIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon