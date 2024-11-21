Business Standard
Bharat Global Developers' subsidiary wins orders of Rs 251 cr

Bharat Global Developers' subsidiary wins orders of Rs 251 cr

Last Updated : Nov 21 2024 | 10:50 AM IST
Bharat Global Developers announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary, based in Dubai, has secured multiple prestigious orders for processing and supplying high-value precious stones, including diamonds, rubies, emeralds, and sapphires, to prominent wholesalers and bespoke designer jewellery boutiques. Additionally, the subsidiary has been entrusted with refining and supplying precious metals such as gold and palladium to global clients.

The total value of these orders is approximately AED 109 million, translating to Rs 251 crore.

The company said. "These orders represent a substantial addition to our subsidiary's revenue pipeline and are expected to yield an estimated profit margin of 10-12% upon successful execution over the coming months."

 

First Published: Nov 21 2024 | 10:44 AM IST

