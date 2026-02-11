Gujarat Pipavav Port consolidated net profit rises 8.59% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 11.17% to Rs 292.25 crore

Net profit of Gujarat Pipavav Port rose 8.59% to Rs 107.91 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 99.37 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 11.17% to Rs 292.25 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 262.89 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.292.25262.8954.8952.77181.01162.77148.57132.07107.9199.37

