Wednesday, February 11, 2026 | 09:14 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Samtex Fashions reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.06 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Samtex Fashions reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.06 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 11 2026 | 9:08 AM IST

Reported sales nil

Net Loss of Samtex Fashions reported to Rs 0.06 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.11 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended December 2025 and during the previous quarter ended December 2024.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

HLE Glascoat consolidated net profit declines 66.67% in the December 2025 quarter

HLE Glascoat consolidated net profit declines 66.67% in the December 2025 quarter

Gujarat Credit Corporation reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.12 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Gujarat Credit Corporation reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.12 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Kirloskar Ferrous Industries consolidated net profit declines 1.82% in the December 2025 quarter

Kirloskar Ferrous Industries consolidated net profit declines 1.82% in the December 2025 quarter

Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals consolidated net profit rises 9.73% in the December 2025 quarter

Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals consolidated net profit rises 9.73% in the December 2025 quarter

Shukra Jewellery reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.01 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Shukra Jewellery reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.01 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 11 2026 | 9:08 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayCorruption Perception IndexStocks To Buy TodayGold and Silver Price TodayWeather TodayApple CarPaly AI UpdateBangladesh PollsTitan Q3 ResultsPersonal Finance