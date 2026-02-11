HLE Glascoat consolidated net profit declines 66.67% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 41.35% to Rs 326.57 crore

Net profit of HLE Glascoat declined 66.67% to Rs 2.83 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 8.49 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 41.35% to Rs 326.57 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 231.03 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.326.57231.036.4611.1016.7318.796.8311.412.838.49

