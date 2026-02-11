Dhampure Speciality Sugars consolidated net profit rises 179.45% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 43.17% to Rs 16.35 crore

Net profit of Dhampure Speciality Sugars rose 179.45% to Rs 2.04 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.73 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 43.17% to Rs 16.35 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 11.42 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.16.3511.4215.176.482.811.032.710.952.040.73

Powered by Capital Market - Live News