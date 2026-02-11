Dhampure Speciality Sugars consolidated net profit rises 179.45% in the December 2025 quarter
Sales rise 43.17% to Rs 16.35 croreNet profit of Dhampure Speciality Sugars rose 179.45% to Rs 2.04 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.73 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 43.17% to Rs 16.35 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 11.42 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales16.3511.42 43 OPM %15.176.48 -PBDT2.811.03 173 PBT2.710.95 185 NP2.040.73 179
First Published: Feb 11 2026 | 9:08 AM IST