Gujarat Pipavav Port standalone net profit rises 73.02% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 31.85% to Rs 299.35 croreNet profit of Gujarat Pipavav Port rose 73.02% to Rs 158.31 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 91.50 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 31.85% to Rs 299.35 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 227.04 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales299.35227.04 32 OPM %59.4158.40 -PBDT200.37152.44 31 PBT168.72123.30 37 NP158.3191.50 73
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content