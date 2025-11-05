Wednesday, November 05, 2025 | 12:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Prataap Snacks Q2 PAT fall 25% YoY to Rs 5 cr

Prataap Snacks Q2 PAT fall 25% YoY to Rs 5 cr

Last Updated : Nov 05 2025 | 12:31 PM IST

Prataap Snacks reported a 24.55% decline in net profit to Rs 4.64 crore in Q2 FY26, compared with Rs 6.15 crore posted in Q2 FY25.

Revenue from operations slipped 2.04% year-over-year (YoY) to Rs 429.79 crore during the period under review.

Total expenses declined 3.15% YoY to Rs 427.33 crore in the quarter ended 30 September 2025. Cost of materials consumed stood at Rs 313.46 crore (down 1.56% YoY), while employee expenses came in at Rs 18.79 crore (down 6.23% YoY).

Profit before exceptional items and tax surged 173.19% YoY to Rs 6.42 crore in Q2 FY26. The company reported an exceptional loss of Rs 0.77 crore, compared with an exceptional loss of Rs 8.93 crore in the same quarter last year.

 

On a half-year basis, the companys net profit fell 65.81% to Rs 5.33 crore, while revenue increased 2.23% to Rs 838.73 crore in H1 FY26 compared with H1 FY25.

Amit Kumat, MD, Prataap Snacks, said: We have navigated the second quarter with resilience amid a demand environment that continues to be challenging. Revenues for Q2FY26 of Rs 4,298 million were higher by 5% on a QoQ basis. However, Q2 revenues reflect a modest decline on a year-on-year basis, primarily due to impact from GST transition. While categories such as Rings and smaller price-point packs of chips have seen some softness, our namkeen and pellet categories have held steady and continue to contribute positively to the topline.

Despite these headwinds, we are pleased to report an increase in EBITDA by 27% and 20% on a QoQ and YoY basis respectively. Despite adverse variance in key input prices over the respective prior periods, interventions such as ongoing process optimization initiatives, and grammage rationalization have enabled an improvement in EBITDA margin. We are planning to set up a new, modern facility at Indore with greater degree of automation which will enable us to better streamline production and significantly reduce overheads, further optimising cost of production and structurally enhancing the margin profile.

On the distribution front, we continue to execute our strategy with focus and discipline. While overall distribution coverage has increased marginally, our efforts to strengthen emerging channels are paying offquick-commerce has delivered the strongest traction among new platforms, followed by modern trade, while exports continue to build gradually.

Favourable macroeconomic conditions - including stable inflation, lower interest and tax rates, and the GST rationalisation - are driving a broad-based recovery in consumption. We are confident that this improved external environment, combined with the multiple internal initiatives we are implementing, will translate into accelerated topline growth and enhanced profitability. We believe these outcomes will be visible in the second half itself, driven by initiatives with near-term impact, and will further strengthen over time as medium- to long-term measures take effect.

Prataap Snacks (PSL) is a leading Indian snacks food company. It offers multiple variants of products across categories of potato chips, extruded snacks, namkeen (traditional Indian snacks) and cakes under the popular and vibrant Yellow Diamond and Avadh brands.

The scrip rose 0.93% to Rs 1,111.70 on the BSE.

First Published: Nov 05 2025 | 12:04 PM IST

