PHDCCI, Busan Chamber ink pact aiming to boost India-South Korea trade

Image

Last Updated : Nov 05 2025 | 12:50 PM IST

The PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PHDCCI) has signed an agreement with the Busan Chamber of Commerce and Industry to strengthen bilateral trade and industrial collaboration between India and South Korea. The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) aims to enhance bilateral cooperation across key sectors, including manufacturing, clean energy, digital technology, maritime logistics, and emerging industries, paving the way for increased business exchanges, investments, and knowledge sharing. "Busan is transforming into a global hub for smart logistics, EVs, and digital technology. India's rapid economic growth and strong manufacturing capacity present valuable opportunities for collaboration," Yang Jae Saeng, President, Busan Chamber of Commerce and Industry, said.

 

Prataap Snacks Q2 PAT fall 25% YoY to Rs 5 cr

Lenskart Solutions IPO subscribed 2.01 times

GRSE Q2 PAT soars 57% YoY to Rs 154 cr

Netripples Software standalone net profit declines 28.57% in the September 2025 quarter

GNG Electronics PAT rises 52% YoY to Rs 33 cr; revenue up 25% on strong ICT demand

First Published: Nov 05 2025 | 12:28 PM IST

