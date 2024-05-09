Gujarat State Petronet consolidated net profit rises 27.34% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 6.14% to Rs 4532.20 crore

For the full year,net profit rose 1.10% to Rs 1659.53 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1641.50 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 4.54% to Rs 17294.84 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 18116.59 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Net profit of Gujarat State Petronet rose 27.34% to Rs 474.97 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 372.99 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 6.14% to Rs 4532.20 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 4270.16 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.4532.204270.1617294.8418116.5921.2319.6119.5620.161012.71876.263542.863745.32843.54718.972879.043124.80474.97372.991659.531641.50