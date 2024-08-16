Gujarat Toolroom consolidated net profit rises 23737.18% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 41017.27% to Rs 452.29 croreNet profit of Gujarat Toolroom rose 23737.18% to Rs 185.93 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.78 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 41017.27% to Rs 452.29 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1.10 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales452.291.10 41017 OPM %41.3593.64 -PBDT186.971.03 18052 PBT186.871.03 18043 NP185.930.78 23737
