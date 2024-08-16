Reliance Infrastructure reports consolidated net loss of Rs 233.74 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 29.26% to Rs 7192.83 crore

Net Loss of Reliance Infrastructure reported to Rs 233.74 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net loss of Rs 672.86 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 29.26% to Rs 7192.83 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 5564.60 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.7192.835564.609.402.40269.46230.80-78.29-140.00-233.74-672.86