Hindustan Composites consolidated net profit declines 13.65% in the June 2024 quarter

Net profit of Hindustan Composites declined 13.65% to Rs 8.67 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 10.04 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 1.92% to Rs 77.15 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 75.70 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.77.1575.7017.5519.1713.5614.5311.0512.318.6710.04