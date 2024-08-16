Hindustan Composites consolidated net profit declines 13.65% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 1.92% to Rs 77.15 croreNet profit of Hindustan Composites declined 13.65% to Rs 8.67 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 10.04 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 1.92% to Rs 77.15 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 75.70 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales77.1575.70 2 OPM %17.5519.17 -PBDT13.5614.53 -7 PBT11.0512.31 -10 NP8.6710.04 -14
