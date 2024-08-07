Gulf Oil Lubricants jumps after Q1 PAT climbs 29% YoY to Rs 88 cr

Gulf Oil Lubricants India rallied 7.84% to Rs 1168.05 after the company's consolidated net profit jumped 28.89% to Rs 88.02 crore in Q1 FY25 as compared with Rs 68.29 crore posted in corresponding quarter last year. Revenue from operations increased 9.04% YoY to Rs 885.07 crore during the quarter. Profit before tax (PBT) climbed 28.8% to Rs 118.20 crore in Q1 FY25 as compared with Rs 91.77 crore in Q1 FY24. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp EBITDA stood at Rs 116.24 crore during the quarter, registering the growth of 25.28% as compared with Rs 92.78 crore posted in corresponding quarter last year. EBITDA margin expanded by 170 bps to 13.13% during the quarter as against 11.43% in Q1 FY24. The company maintained its EBITDA margin within the guided range of 12-14% as the company increased investment in brand and customer-centric activities. Revenue from operations increased 9.04% YoY to Rs 885.07 crore during the quarter.

Ravi Chawla, managing director & CEO, Gulf Oil Lubricants India, said, Our lubricants volume grew 2x the industry rate and it was evident across major segments, with the B2C and Industrial segment both doing well. This highlights our relentless efforts and reliable performance, setting industry benchmarks.

Looking ahead, we aim to drive industry leading volume and revenue growth, generating more resources to invest in our brand and focus on premiumization.We remain confident in the medium to long-term potential of the Indian lubricants sector.With our strong brand, execution capabilities, extensive distribution network and strong relations with our OEM partners and B2B customers, we are well-positioned to capitalize on industry opportunities. We are also committed on capitalizing on opportunities in the EV value chain with our strategic investments in e-mobility space to transform and achieve significant growth in the next 4-5 years.

Manish Gangwal, CFO, Gulf Oil Lubricants India, said, Going forward, in-spite of global uncertainties, we remain focussed on margin management through prudent cost controls and improved product/segment mix, enhancing profitability and maximizing shareholder returns. We continue to explore opportunities in EV space, which can be synergistic to our brand, distribution strengths catering to evolving needs of our existing and new customers/consumers."

Gulf Oil Lubricants India, part of Hinduja Group and Gulf Oil International, is one of the leading players in the lubricant market in India and has a top 2/3 position in key segments amongst the private sector brands. The company has a wide range of world class-leading products in the automotive and industrial lubricants space catering to B2B and B2C segments with a growing distribution network. The company also has a growing share in the 2-wheeler batteries segment.

