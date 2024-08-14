Gulshan Polyols consolidated net profit rises 121.23% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 54.89% to Rs 454.56 croreNet profit of Gulshan Polyols rose 121.23% to Rs 9.69 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 4.38 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 54.89% to Rs 454.56 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 293.47 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales454.56293.47 55 OPM %5.174.03 -PBDT21.4113.47 59 PBT12.984.69 177 NP9.694.38 121
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content