Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Gulshan Polyols soars after bagging ethanol supply deal worth Rs 1,185 cr

Gulshan Polyols soars after bagging ethanol supply deal worth Rs 1,185 cr

Image

Last Updated : Oct 23 2025 | 10:50 AM IST

Gulshan Polyols surged 9.73% to Rs 155.70 after the company secured an order worth Rs 1,185 crore to supply ethanol to oil marketing companies under the Ethanol Blended Petrol Programme (EBPP).

The company had participated in a tender floated by oil marketing companies (OMCs) under EBPP for Ethanol Supply Year (ESY 25-26) at their various locations across the country.

The company will supply 1,75,652 Kiloliters of ethanol to Bharat Petroleum Corporation (BPCL), Indian Oil Corporation (IOCL), Hindustan Petroleum Corporation (HPCL) and Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals (MRPL).

Meanwhile, the company has received a Production Linked Fiscal Assistance (PLFA) of Rs 5.3754 crore for financial year 2023-24 from MP Industrial Development Corporation Limited (MPIDC).

 

Gulshan Polyols is engaged in the manufacturing of Ethanol/Bio-fuel, grain and mineral based specialty products. The companys business portfolio broadly is diversified across three key segments - grain processing, bio-fuel / distillery and mineral processing operations.

The companys consolidated net profit jumped 35.6% to Rs 13.14 crore on 30.5% increase in net sales to Rs 593.23 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.

First Published: Oct 23 2025 | 10:11 AM IST

