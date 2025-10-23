Thursday, October 23, 2025 | 11:00 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Nifty trades above 26,050 mark; IT shares rally

Nifty trades above 26,050 mark; IT shares rally

Image

Last Updated : Oct 23 2025 | 10:50 AM IST
Equity benchmarks surged sharply in morning trade, supported by robust quarterly earnings and renewed optimism over festive season demand. Investor sentiment was further lifted by recent tax cuts and policy measures, fueling expectations that corporate profits will strengthen in the second half of FY26.

The Nifty traded above the 26,050 mark. IT shares extended gains for the third consecutive trading session.

At 10:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, surged 761.82 points or 0.92% to 85,188.16. The Nifty 50 index jumped 217.82 points or 0.83% to 26,086.40.

In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index rose 0.49% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index shed 0.01%.

 

The market breadth was positive. On the BSE, 2,035 shares rose and 1,750 shares fell. A total of 219 shares were unchanged.

Indian Economy:

The infrastructure output in India rose 3% from the previous year in September of 2025, slowing from the upwardly revised 6.5% increase in August, which was the sharpest pace of growth in over one year.

Production fell for coal, crude oil, natural gas, and refinery products, as the US continued to pressure India to halt the intake of Russian crude energy commodities, which pressured domestic consumption and export demand for refineries and processers.

In turn, electric power output also slowed. Still, construction inputs were more robust, with cement output holding loosely unchanged and steel production accelerating.

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty IT index jumped 2.65% to 36,234.15. The index rallied 3.67% in three consecutive trading sessions.

Infosys (up 3.91%), HCL Technologies (up 2.85%), Mphasis (up 2.57%), Tech Mahindra (up 2.3%), Persistent Systems (up 1.9%), Coforge (up 1.73%), Wipro (up 1.60%), Tata Consultancy Services (up 1.31%), LTIMindtree (up 1.28%) and Oracle Financial Services Software (up 0.04%) advanced.

Stocks in Spotlight:

Kirloskar Ferrous Industries rallied 3.28% after it has received a significant order worth approximately Rs 358 crore from Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) for the supply of regular EUE tubing, pup joints, and cross overs.

Bharat Electronics (BEL) rose 0.67%. The company has announced that it has secured order valued at Rs 633 crore from Cochin Shipyard.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Oct 23 2025 | 10:35 AM IST

