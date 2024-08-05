H.G. Infra Engineering consolidated net profit rises 8.10% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 13.09% to Rs 1528.04 crore

Net profit of H.G. Infra Engineering rose 8.10% to Rs 162.57 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 150.39 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 13.09% to Rs 1528.04 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1351.16 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.1528.041351.1620.4420.78259.54234.00224.76202.94162.57150.39