Exicom Tele-Systems consolidated net profit rises 89.21% in the June 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Aug 05 2024 | 3:51 PM IST
Sales decline 4.86% to Rs 252.08 crore
Net profit of Exicom Tele-Systems rose 89.21% to Rs 18.24 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 9.64 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 4.86% to Rs 252.08 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 264.95 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales252.08264.95 -5 OPM %9.856.74 -PBDT28.9517.45 66 PBT23.9313.32 80 NP18.249.64 89
First Published: Aug 05 2024 | 3:43 PM IST

