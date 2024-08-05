ACS Technologies consolidated net profit rises 56.00% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 46.22% to Rs 16.42 crore

Net profit of ACS Technologies rose 56.00% to Rs 0.78 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.50 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 46.22% to Rs 16.42 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 11.23 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.16.4211.2314.2512.732.020.950.790.540.780.50