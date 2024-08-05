Paras Defence and Space Technologies consolidated net profit rises 147.09% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 72.95% to Rs 83.57 crore

Net profit of Paras Defence and Space Technologies rose 147.09% to Rs 14.85 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 6.01 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 72.95% to Rs 83.57 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 48.32 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.83.5748.3228.8422.2323.1510.9719.507.8314.856.01