IDFC consolidated net profit declines 67.51% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 55.55% to Rs 11.89 croreNet profit of IDFC declined 67.51% to Rs 85.82 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 264.15 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 55.55% to Rs 11.89 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 26.75 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales11.8926.75 -56 OPM %35.4972.45 -PBDT86.72267.90 -68 PBT86.71267.89 -68 NP85.82264.15 -68
