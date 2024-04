Powered by Capital Market - Live News

H.G. Infra Engineering announced that two letters of award have been issued by Jodhpur Vidyut Vitran Nigam to Stockwell Solar Services consortium with the Company for the projects of solar power plants of combined capacity of 25.10 MW (AC). The value of the contract is Rs 107 crore.