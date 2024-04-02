NTPC Ltd gains for fifth session

NTPC Ltd is quoting at Rs 343.9, up 0.45% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 93.42% in last one year as compared to a 28.91% gain in NIFTY and a 73.46% gain in the Nifty Energy.

NTPC Ltd is up for a fifth straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 343.9, up 0.45% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.15% on the day, quoting at 22427.95. The Sensex is at 73851.67, down 0.22%. NTPC Ltd has dropped around 2.81% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which NTPC Ltd is a constituent, has dropped around 2.24% in last one month and is currently quoting at 39489.7, up 0.18% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 43.25 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 191.39 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark April futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 345.4, up 0.41% on the day.

The PE of the stock is 17.91 based on TTM earnings ending December 23.

