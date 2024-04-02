Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

NTPC Ltd gains for fifth session

Image

Last Updated : Apr 02 2024 | 1:04 PM IST
NTPC Ltd is quoting at Rs 343.9, up 0.45% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 93.42% in last one year as compared to a 28.91% gain in NIFTY and a 73.46% gain in the Nifty Energy.
NTPC Ltd is up for a fifth straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 343.9, up 0.45% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.15% on the day, quoting at 22427.95. The Sensex is at 73851.67, down 0.22%. NTPC Ltd has dropped around 2.81% in last one month.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which NTPC Ltd is a constituent, has dropped around 2.24% in last one month and is currently quoting at 39489.7, up 0.18% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 43.25 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 191.39 lakh shares in last one month.
The benchmark April futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 345.4, up 0.41% on the day. NTPC Ltd is up 93.42% in last one year as compared to a 28.91% gain in NIFTY and a 73.46% gain in the Nifty Energy index.
The PE of the stock is 17.91 based on TTM earnings ending December 23.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

NTPC Ltd slips for fifth straight session

NTPC Ltd soars 1.66%, rises for third straight session

NTPC Ltd soars 2.55%, rises for third straight session

NTPC arm joins hands with MAHAGENCO

Power stocks edge higher

MRF Ltd soars 0.12%, rises for fifth straight session

Ashok Leyland Ltd spurts 0.89%, up for five straight sessions

Barometers turn rangebound, broader market outperforms

Sterlite Technologies wins order of Rs 900 cr in FY24

Sterlite Tech rises after bagging orders worth Rs 900 crore from domestic fiberisation projects

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 02 2024 | 1:00 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveVistara Flight CancellationsArvind KejriwalLok Sabha Election LiveIreda Share PriceIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon