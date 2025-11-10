H P Cotton Textile Mills consolidated net profit declines 4.82% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 2.10% to Rs 34.45 croreNet profit of H P Cotton Textile Mills declined 4.82% to Rs 0.79 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.83 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 2.10% to Rs 34.45 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 33.74 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales34.4533.74 2 OPM %8.2711.97 -PBDT1.902.62 -27 PBT1.081.79 -40 NP0.790.83 -5
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content