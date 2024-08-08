Business Standard
H P Cotton Textile Mills reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.47 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 08 2024 | 9:10 AM IST
Sales decline 3.69% to Rs 25.32 crore
Net profit of H P Cotton Textile Mills reported to Rs 0.47 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.93 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 3.69% to Rs 25.32 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 26.29 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales25.3226.29 -4 OPM %8.773.04 -PBDT1.07-0.31 LP PBT0.25-1.20 LP NP0.47-0.93 LP
First Published: Aug 08 2024 | 7:32 AM IST

