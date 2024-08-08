Paragon Finance standalone net profit rises 48.53% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 7.84% to Rs 1.10 crore

Net profit of Paragon Finance rose 48.53% to Rs 1.01 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.68 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 7.84% to Rs 1.10 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1.02 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.1.101.0253.6440.201.060.731.040.701.010.68