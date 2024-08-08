Paragon Finance standalone net profit rises 48.53% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 7.84% to Rs 1.10 croreNet profit of Paragon Finance rose 48.53% to Rs 1.01 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.68 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 7.84% to Rs 1.10 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1.02 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales1.101.02 8 OPM %53.6440.20 -PBDT1.060.73 45 PBT1.040.70 49 NP1.010.68 49
