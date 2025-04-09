Wednesday, April 09, 2025 | 09:55 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
HAL appoints DK sunil as chairperson & MD

HAL appoints DK sunil as chairperson & MD

Last Updated : Apr 09 2025 | 9:50 AM IST

Hindustan Aeronautics (HAL) announced that the Ministry of Defence (MoD) has approved the appointment of DK Sunil as chairperson and managing director (MD), effective from 9 April 2025.

HAL is engaged in the business of the manufacture of aircraft and helicopters and the repair and maintenance of aircraft and helicopters.

The companys consolidated net profit rose 14.1% to Rs 1,439.83 crore on a 14.8% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 6,957.31 crore in Q3 FY25 over Q3 FY24.

Shares of Hindustan Aeronautics (HAL) declined 1.51% to Rs 3,981.45 on the BSE.

First Published: Apr 09 2025 | 9:43 AM IST

