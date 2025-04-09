Wednesday, April 09, 2025 | 09:34 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Sterlite Technologies partners with Swoop Holdings

Sterlite Technologies partners with Swoop Holdings

Last Updated : Apr 09 2025 | 9:31 AM IST

To upgrade fibre broadband network in Western Australia

Sterlite Technologies (STL) has partnered with Swoop Holdings to upgrade ~1,000 homes in Western Australia with high-speed Fibre-to-the Home (FTTH) connectivity. Under this partnership, STL will supply Swoop Infrastructure with state-of-the-art optical networking and connectivity solutions, further strengthening digital infrastructure in the region.

The collaboration builds on Swoop's acquisition of conduit and fibre assets in Seacrest Estate near Geraldton, Western Australia. It marks a significant step in Swoop's commitment to expanding its fibre broadband network. This project is led by Swoop's Head of Infrastructure, Anthony Camilleri, as part of the company's broader Fibre Broadband strategy for both retail and wholesale services.

 

STL has a strong track record of enabling network operators to deploy and scale fibre networks with sustainable, high-performance optical solutions. Manufactured at STL's "Zero Waste to Landfill" certified facilities, these solutions set new industry standards for durability and environmental responsibility.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

GIFT Nifty trips on the morning mat-RBI may cushion the fall

Stock Alert: Shyam Metalics, Senco Gold, NTPC Green Energy, Signatureglobal (India)

Lemon Tree Hotels signs new property in Siliguri, West Bengal

HUDCO signs MoU with MMRDA

NTPC Green Energy announces incorporation of JV - NTPC-MAHAPREIT Green Energy

First Published: Apr 09 2025 | 9:16 AM IST

