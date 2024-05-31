Business Standard
Halder Venture standalone net profit rises 42.53% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 31 2024 | 4:53 PM IST
Sales rise 83.92% to Rs 42.21 crore
Net profit of Halder Venture rose 42.53% to Rs 1.24 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.87 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 83.92% to Rs 42.21 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 22.95 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 138.18% to Rs 1.31 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.55 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 196.98% to Rs 94.47 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 31.81 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales42.2122.95 84 94.4731.81 197 OPM %6.495.71 -3.830.69 - PBDT1.831.24 48 2.090.92 127 PBT1.761.20 47 1.880.77 144 NP1.240.87 43 1.310.55 138
First Published: May 31 2024 | 4:30 PM IST

