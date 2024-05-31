Genesis Finance Company standalone net profit declines 98.53% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 17.66% to Rs 6.06 croreNet profit of Genesis Finance Company declined 98.53% to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.68 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 17.66% to Rs 6.06 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 7.36 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit declined 38.86% to Rs 5.46 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 8.93 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 20.68% to Rs 23.51 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 29.64 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content