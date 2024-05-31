Genesis Finance Company standalone net profit declines 98.53% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 17.66% to Rs 6.06 crore

For the full year,net profit declined 38.86% to Rs 5.46 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 8.93 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 20.68% to Rs 23.51 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 29.64 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Net profit of Genesis Finance Company declined 98.53% to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.68 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 17.66% to Rs 6.06 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 7.36 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.6.067.3623.5129.6435.8164.4062.0673.721.072.509.4113.730.992.459.2313.520.010.685.468.93