Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Genesis Finance Company standalone net profit declines 98.53% in the March 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : May 31 2024 | 4:53 PM IST
Sales decline 17.66% to Rs 6.06 crore
Net profit of Genesis Finance Company declined 98.53% to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.68 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 17.66% to Rs 6.06 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 7.36 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit declined 38.86% to Rs 5.46 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 8.93 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 20.68% to Rs 23.51 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 29.64 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales6.067.36 -18 23.5129.64 -21 OPM %35.8164.40 -62.0673.72 - PBDT1.072.50 -57 9.4113.73 -31 PBT0.992.45 -60 9.2313.52 -32 NP0.010.68 -99 5.468.93 -39
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Genesis IBRC India reports standalone net loss of Rs 3.69 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Genesis IBRC India reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.02 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Vikas Lifecare update on its subsidiary - IGL Genesis Technologies

Genesis Deve. &amp; Holdings standalone net profit rises 40.00% in the March 2024 quarter

CHD Awareness Week: Join the Fight to Save Lives and Raise Awareness

International Securities reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.12 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Inditalia Refcon reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Neogem India reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.04 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Sri Sarvaraya Sugars standalone net profit rises 20.11% in the March 2024 quarter

Bodhi Tree Multimedia consolidated net profit declines 50.61% in the March 2024 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 31 2024 | 4:30 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Elections LIVEIndia Q4 GDP NumbersDelhi water CrisisWorld No Tobacco DayICC T20 World Cup 2024T20 World Cup ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon