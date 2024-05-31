Business Standard
International Securities reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.12 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 31 2024 | 4:53 PM IST
Sales decline 36.84% to Rs 0.52 crore
Net Loss of International Securities reported to Rs 1.12 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.93 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales reported to Rs -0.52 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs -0.38 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 0.54 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 1.18 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 89.47% to Rs 1.44 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.76 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales-0.52-0.38 -37 1.440.76 89 OPM %221.15247.37 --37.50-157.89 - PBDT-1.11-0.90 -23 -0.53-1.15 54 PBT-1.48-1.28 -16 -0.90-1.53 41 NP-1.12-0.93 -20 -0.54-1.18 54
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: May 31 2024 | 4:30 PM IST

