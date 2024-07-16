Business Standard
Happiest Minds launches its managed services solution - WATCH360

Last Updated : Jul 16 2024 | 12:51 PM IST
Happiest Minds Technologies announced the launch of a Complete 360 IT Managed Service offering, Happiest Minds' WATCH360, designed specifically to help organizations manage their IT environment effortlessly.
The comprehensive service offering provides organizations with reliable and affordable 24/7 IT infrastructure management. Powered by ELLIPSE, an AI-infused platform, Happiest Minds' WATCH360 utilizes machine learning for real-time insights and automation. This translates to enhanced IT efficiency, cost savings, and seamless service delivery, all backed by industry-leading SLAs and our experts, delivering services from our ISO 27001-certified centers. This proactive approach will allow organizations to focus more on core businesses and strategic initiatives.
Ram Mohan, President & CEO, Infrastructure Management & Security Services (IMSS), Happiest Minds, said, Many organizations struggle to manage their IT infrastructure effectively due to limited resources and technical expertise. Our new Managed Services package, 'Happiest Minds' WATCH360' addresses this challenge by offering a single point of contact for all IT needs, from data centers and public clouds to branch infrastructure.
First Published: Jul 16 2024 | 12:39 PM IST

