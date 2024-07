At meeting held on 16 July 2024

The Board of Bajaj Auto at its meeting held on 16 July 2024 has approved, inter-alia, issue of 6,40,351 equity shares of face value of Rs. 10 at the respective grant prices to the Bajaj Auto ESOP Trust under the Bajaj Auto Employee Stock Option Scheme 2019 (Scheme).