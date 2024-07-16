Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

H.G. Infra Engineering completes road project in Maharashtra

Image

Last Updated : Jul 16 2024 | 12:51 PM IST
H.G. Infra Engineering has received the completion certificate for the project entailing the rehabilitation and up-gradation of Nandurbar (Near Kolde) - Prakasha - Shahada - Khetia (SH-4 & SH-5) State Highway from existing km 50+260 of SH-5, (Kolde) to Km 90+220 (Khetia) [Design km 50+200 to km 98+800) to Two lane with paved shoulders/4 lane in the state of Maharashtra on Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) basis Contract. The company bid project cost is Rs 298.11 crore. The completion certificate has been issued by the Executive Engineer and the project has been declared fit for entry into operation on 30 August 2022.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

SC, Supreme Court

Excise policy case: SC judge recuses himself from hearing Boinpally's plea

Manish Sisodia meets ailing wife

Delhi Excise policy: SC to hear Sisodia's bail pleas; seeks reply from ED

Stock Market LIVE updates: Sensex, Nifty hit record highs; ICICI Bank, Infy, Airtel top contributors

Stock Market LIVE updates: BSE MidCap index slips into red; Paytm, Zomato dip 3%; LIC up 4%

green hydrogen

IOC's green hydrogen tender: Only two bids after first cancellation

Amit Shah, Home Minister, Amit

Assam floods: Home minister talks with CM Sarma, assures him of all help

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 16 2024 | 12:35 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStock Market HolidayDoda Terror AttackLatest News LIVEStock market strategyGold-Silver Price TodayOPPO Reno 12 series India launchLok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon