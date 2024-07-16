Business Standard
FlixBus partners with Paytm to revolutionise intercity bus travel in India

Last Updated : Jul 16 2024 | 7:32 PM IST
FlixBus, a global leader in affordable and sustainable travel, which entered India earlier this year, has now announced a strategic partnership with Paytm.
This collaboration aims to revolutionise intercity bus travel in India, making FlixBus tickets available directly through the Paytm app. The partnership simplifies access to intercity travel, enhancing convenience for Indian travellers and making road travel more accessible.
Vikash Jalan, Chief Business Officer, Paytm said, As a leading travel aggregator, we are committed to enhancing the overall travel experience in India. Our partnership with FlixBus marks a significant step forward in this mission, directly aligning with our core business objectives to drive growth in the travel sector. This collaboration aims to transform intercity bus travel, delivering exceptional value and an unparalleled travel experience to our customers, and contributing positively to the transportation landscape across the country.
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jul 16 2024 | 7:23 PM IST

