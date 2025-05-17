Happy Forgings standalone net profit rises 3.01% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 2.51% to Rs 351.97 croreNet profit of Happy Forgings rose 3.01% to Rs 67.77 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 65.79 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 2.51% to Rs 351.97 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 343.34 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 10.12% to Rs 267.57 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 242.99 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 3.73% to Rs 1408.89 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1358.24 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales351.97343.34 3 1408.891358.24 4 OPM %29.0628.29 -28.8728.53 - PBDT109.96103.48 6 436.73389.13 12 PBT89.6887.46 3 359.67324.40 11 NP67.7765.79 3 267.57242.99 10
