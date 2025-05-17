Saturday, May 17, 2025 | 05:53 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Continental Chemicals standalone net profit rises 66.67% in the March 2025 quarter

Continental Chemicals standalone net profit rises 66.67% in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 17 2025 | 5:50 PM IST

Sales rise 20.00% to Rs 0.06 crore

Net profit of Continental Chemicals rose 66.67% to Rs 0.20 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.12 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 20.00% to Rs 0.06 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 15.38% to Rs 0.44 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.52 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 47.62% to Rs 0.22 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.42 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales0.060.05 20 0.220.42 -48 OPM %-183.33-280.00 --345.45-104.76 - PBDT0.220.17 29 0.550.67 -18 PBT0.200.15 33 0.480.60 -20 NP0.200.12 67 0.440.52 -15

First Published: May 17 2025 | 5:29 PM IST

