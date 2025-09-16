Tuesday, September 16, 2025 | 05:07 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Sensex settles 596 points higher, Nifty ends above 25,200 level; VIX slides 1.20%

Last Updated : Sep 16 2025 | 5:04 PM IST
The domestic equity benchmarks ended with major gains today, supported by positive cues from ongoing U.S. trade negotiations with China and India. Investor sentiment was upbeat on signs of diplomatic progress, while attention now turns to the U.S. Federal Reserves upcoming interest rate decision, which could set the tone for global markets in the near term.

The Nifty settled above the 25,200 level. Barring FMCG shares, all other sectoral indices ended in the green.

As per provisional closing data, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, rallied 594.95 points or 0.73% to 82,380.69. The Nifty 50 index added 169.90 points or 0.68% to 25,239.10.

 

In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index rose 0.62% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index added 0.66%.

The market breadth was strong. On the BSE, 2,540 shares rose and 1,577 shares fell. A total of 205 shares were unchanged.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, fell 1.20% to 10.27.

IPO Update:

The initial public offer (IPO) of Euro Pratik Sales received bids for 46,09,620 shares as against 1,34,64,781 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 15:20 IST on Tuesday (16 September 2025). The issue was subscribed 0.34 times

The issue opened for bidding on Tuesday (16 September 2025) and it will close on Thursday (18 September 2025). The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 235 and 247 per share. An investor can bid for a minimum of 60 equity shares and in multiples thereof.

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty Auto index added 1.44% to 27,146.40. The index shed 0.39% in previous trading session.

Balkrishna Industries (up 2.63%), MRF (up 2.39%), Bharat Forge (up 2.16%), Mahindra & Mahindra (up 2.15%) and Samvardhana Motherson International (up 2.02%), Eicher Motors (up 2.02%), Maruti Suzuki India (up 1.97%), Tube Investments of India (up 1.55%), Bosch (up 1.24%) and TVS Motor Company (up 0.65%) added.

Stocks in Spotlight:

Patel Retail declined 3.54% after the companys standalone net profit fell 3.49% to Rs 6.92 crore on 16.94% fall in revenue from operations to Rs 182.45 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q4 FY25.

Larsen & Toubro (L&T) advanced 2.34% after the companys Heavy Civil Infrastructure (HCI) business vertical received a significant order from Nuclear Power Corporation of India (NPCIL) for Nuclear Power Project in Tamil Nadu.

John Cockerill India rose 3.13% after securing an Rs 80-crore order from Tata Steel for the engineering, design, manufacture, and supply of a push-pull pickling line and acid regeneration plant at its Jamshedpur Tinplate Division.

JSW Infrastructure advanced 3.29% after the company announced that JSW Kolkata Container Terminal has entered into a concession agreement with the port authority of Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port Authority, Kolkata, for a period of 30 years.

IZMO hit an upper limit of 5% after its division, and izmomicro announced a breakthrough in high-performance motor control technology aimed at industrial automation, electric vehicles, and next-generation energy applications.

Concord Control Systems added 3.43% after the companys associate arm, Progota India has received first order for Kavach 4.0 worth Rs 19.45 crore from South Central Railway, Secunderabad.

Global Markets:

European stocks traded lower on Tuesday, as investors remained cautious ahead of the Federal Reserve policy meeting and assessed developments in the U.S.-China trade talks, alongside key regional economic data.

Asian market ended mixed after U.S. President Donald Trump signaled encouraging progress in trade negotiations with China during talks held in Spain.

The discussions, however, were overshadowed by news of a framework agreement on the divestment of Chinese-owned TikTok. U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, reportedly speaking in Madrid on Monday, said the commercial terms of the deal had already been finalized.

Both U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping will speak on Friday to discuss the terms.

Oil prices were in focus today as market participants contemplated potential supply disruption from Russia after Ukrainian drone attacks on its refineries.

Ukraine has intensified attacks on Russia's energy infrastructure in an attempt to impair Moscow's war capability, as talks to end their conflict have stalled.

Overnight on Wall Street, equities ended higher ahead of a closely watched Federal Reserve meeting this week.

The S&P 500 added 0.5% to settle at 6,615.28, closing above the 6,600 mark for the first time. The Nasdaq Composite rose 0.9% to a record 22,348.75, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average inched up 49.23 points, or 0.1%, to finish at 45,883.45.

Nazara Technologies fixes record date for bonus issue of 1:1

Patel Retail drops after Q1 PAT slides 3% QoQ to Rs 7 cr

CSB Bank Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

REITs climb as Sebi reclassifies them as equity instruments

Schneider Electric Infrastructure CFO Suparna Banerjee Bhattacharyya resigns

First Published: Sep 16 2025 | 3:49 PM IST

