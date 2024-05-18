Hariom Pipe Industries standalone net profit declines 2.78% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 31.58% to Rs 330.92 croreNet profit of Hariom Pipe Industries declined 2.78% to Rs 16.77 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 17.25 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 31.58% to Rs 330.92 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 251.50 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 22.92% to Rs 56.80 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 46.21 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 79.15% to Rs 1153.19 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 643.71 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
