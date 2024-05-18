Odyssey Corporation reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.23 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 37.03% to Rs 8.30 crore

For the full year,net profit rose 153.10% to Rs 3.67 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.45 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 56.05% to Rs 32.61 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 74.19 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Net Loss of Odyssey Corporation reported to Rs 1.23 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 1.87 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 37.03% to Rs 8.30 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 13.18 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.8.3013.1832.6174.19-23.01-20.030.06-2.57-1.11-1.783.921.70-1.18-1.833.711.50-1.23-1.873.671.45