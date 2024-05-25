Harrisons Malayalam reports consolidated net loss of Rs 9.56 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 19.56% to Rs 140.98 crore

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 7.30 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net profit of Rs 17.77 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 0.28% to Rs 488.12 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 486.77 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Net loss of Harrisons Malayalam reported to Rs 9.56 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net profit of Rs 0.44 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 19.56% to Rs 140.98 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 117.92 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.