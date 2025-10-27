Hatsun Agro Product consolidated net profit rises 70.30% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 17.16% to Rs 2427.59 croreNet profit of Hatsun Agro Product rose 70.30% to Rs 109.54 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 64.32 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 17.16% to Rs 2427.59 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 2072.10 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales2427.592072.10 17 OPM %13.3911.64 -PBDT291.70203.06 44 PBT147.5387.50 69 NP109.5464.32 70
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content