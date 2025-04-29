Tuesday, April 29, 2025 | 12:17 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Hatsun Agro Product drops after Q4 PAT slide 18% YoY to Rs 43 cr

Apr 29 2025 | 12:16 PM IST

Hatsun Agro Product slipped 5.10% to Rs 891.55 after the company's consolidated net profit declined 17.52% to Rs 43.01 crore in Q4 FY25 as against Rs 52.15 crore posted in Q4 FY24.

However, revenue from operations rose 9.57% YoY to Rs 2,242.85 crore during the quarter ended 31 March 2024.

Profit before tax was at Rs 58.55 crore in the fourth quarter of FY25, down 17.04% as against Rs 70.89 crore reported in the same period last year.

During the quarter, total expenses rose 10.85% YoY to Rs 2,192.82 crore. Cost of materials consumed stood at Rs 1,464.91 crore (down 7.35% YoY), while employee benefit expenses were at Rs 69.45 crore (up 14.92% YoY) during the quarter.

 

On a full-year basis, the companys consolidated net profit rose 4.31% to Rs 278.81 crore on an 8.87% increase in revenue to Rs 8,699.76 crore in FY25 over FY24.

Meanwhile, the companys board has approved the draft Scheme of Amalgamation for the merger of its wholly owned subsidiary, Milk Mantra Dairy (the transferor company), with Hatsun Agro Product (the transferee company). The proposed scheme is subject to necessary approvals from the jurisdictional bench of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), shareholders, and other relevant regulatory authorities, as required.

Hatsun Agro Product manufactures and markets dairy products like milk, curd, ice creams, dairy whitener, skimmed milk powder, ghee, paneer, etc.

